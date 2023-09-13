Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,067 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 40.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Chart Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. CL King boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $172.65. The stock had a trading volume of 79,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,589. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

