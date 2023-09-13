Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 58,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 74,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,664. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $95.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.57.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

