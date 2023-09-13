Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 7,904 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Camden National worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 654.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Camden National by 2,371.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Camden National Stock Performance

CAC remained flat at $30.66 on Wednesday. 6,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,626. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $446.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.77. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

