S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.61. 158,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,623. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,352. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

