Seaport Global Advisors LLC Takes $186,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $8.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.50. 846,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

