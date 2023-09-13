Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period.

Shares of RLAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 66,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,952. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. SVB Securities started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

