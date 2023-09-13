Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,172. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.