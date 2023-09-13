Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 2,775 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Intel were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $38.59. 5,253,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,966,414. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a PE ratio of -176.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

