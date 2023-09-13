AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Lowered by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 5.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $71,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.27. 96,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

