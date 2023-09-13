Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,323. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

