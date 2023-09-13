Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,850 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Argus raised their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $772.56. 14,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,473. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $782.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $742.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

