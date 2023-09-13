Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Roblox by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Roblox by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,510.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,510.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,989,919.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 981,875 shares of company stock worth $32,192,224. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 6,549,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,855,779. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.69. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

