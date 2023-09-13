Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

