Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Raised by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.61. 130,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,430. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,684 shares of company stock worth $10,182,160 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

