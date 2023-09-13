Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

DOC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 218,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,675. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

