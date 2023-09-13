Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 297.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SXT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,141. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $448,468,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

