Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,924 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Medifast worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,011,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,545,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,849.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MED stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.74. 24,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.46%.

Medifast Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.