AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Price Performance

NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.76. 10,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently -34.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.