Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Timken by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.48. 107,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,525. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

