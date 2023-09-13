Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 98,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,715 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 21.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 299,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 848,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

