Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

ROST stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.82. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

