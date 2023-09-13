Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of National HealthCare worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC stock remained flat at $67.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.26.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.58 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In related news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $105,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. bought 2,100 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 196,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,059,758.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National HealthCare

National HealthCare Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.