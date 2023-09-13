Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Progress Software worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 190,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $627,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,633 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

