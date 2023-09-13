Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,834,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE MTZ traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.94. 320,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

