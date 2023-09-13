M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $127.02. The company had a trading volume of 161,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.68. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $192.56.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.27.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

