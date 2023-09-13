Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 178 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

