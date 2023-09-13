Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 146.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 142,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,055. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.87 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

