VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. 415,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,787. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.