Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,518 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. 211,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,214. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 3,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $241,534.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $4,361,222 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

