Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 10.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,139 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 302,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 92.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.1 %

TPR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,988. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

