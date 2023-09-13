Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.99 on Wednesday, hitting $541.01. The stock had a trading volume of 460,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.47.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.73.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

