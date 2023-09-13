Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. 3,624,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,020. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

