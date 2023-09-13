Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,184 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 481,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,594. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

