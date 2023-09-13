PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stake Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. 258,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,281. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

