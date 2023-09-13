Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,468 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,468 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,480. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

