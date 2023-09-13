Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of DELL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

