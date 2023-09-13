SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 125.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BILS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $99.19. 52,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,788. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

