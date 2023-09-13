Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,907,000 after acquiring an additional 304,198 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,174 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. 487,454 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

