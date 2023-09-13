Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. 365,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,348. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

