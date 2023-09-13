Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 80.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.1 %

CBRL stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. 755,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. CL King reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

