Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.61 Per Share

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ricardo Trading Down 0.4 %
LON RCDO traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 512 ($6.41). The company had a trading volume of 85,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,381. The firm has a market cap of £318.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,200.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ricardo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 411 ($5.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.75). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 559.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 564.41.
Ricardo Company Profile
