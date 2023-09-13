Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.61 Per Share

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ricardo Trading Down 0.4 %

LON RCDO traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 512 ($6.41). The company had a trading volume of 85,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,381. The firm has a market cap of £318.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,200.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ricardo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 411 ($5.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.75). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 559.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 564.41.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Ricardo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.