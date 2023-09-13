Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AGFX traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 97 ($1.21). The stock had a trading volume of 826,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.35. Argentex Group has a 12-month low of GBX 78.20 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 142 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The company has a market capitalization of £109.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange execution and advisory services worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, online, and API channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients.

