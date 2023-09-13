Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Argentex Group Price Performance
Shares of AGFX traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 97 ($1.21). The stock had a trading volume of 826,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.35. Argentex Group has a 12-month low of GBX 78.20 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 142 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The company has a market capitalization of £109.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.50 and a beta of 1.08.
Argentex Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argentex Group
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.