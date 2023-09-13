PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of PSK stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$25.02. 240,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,314. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$17.13 and a 12-month high of C$26.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0214662 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSK shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.82.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

