Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

PKE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,115. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $293.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 60.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

