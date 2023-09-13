Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.
Park Aerospace Price Performance
PKE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,115. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $293.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
