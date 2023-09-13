Anpario plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anpario Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ANP traded down GBX 17.65 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 209.85 ($2.63). 48,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.65. The firm has a market cap of £50.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,516.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 113 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 546.40 ($6.84).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Further Reading

