Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pan African Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

LON:PAF traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 14 ($0.18). 1,896,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.80 million, a P/E ratio of 698.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

