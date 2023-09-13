Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

AFT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 25,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,432. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 151,883 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 164,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 109,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at $446,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

