New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 164.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.3%.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 133,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,175. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

