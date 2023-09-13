Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
TEI remained flat at $5.01 during trading on Wednesday. 72,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,318. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
