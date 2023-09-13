Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

TEI remained flat at $5.01 during trading on Wednesday. 72,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,318. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.