ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ArrowMark Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
ArrowMark Financial Price Performance
BANX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 10,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,473. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. ArrowMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.53.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
