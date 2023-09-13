ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ArrowMark Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

BANX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 10,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,473. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. ArrowMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 505,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 262,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

